Ad Budgets Shift from Social Media To Connected TV: Steelhouse

Mark Douglas, CEO of Steelhouse, on how advertisers value different media platforms, and how adding regulation to data-rich media platforms like Facebook could impact how much ad dollars they receive. Will Kennedy, Managing Editor: EMEA Energy & Commodities for Bloomberg in London, on the first detailed insight into Saudi Aramco’s financials, ahead of their impending IPO. Bob Mulroy, CEO of Partner Therapeutics, and former CEO of Merrrimack, on FDA approval of their first drug, Leukine, for acute radiation syndrome (ARS), and why the government is interested. Joe Minarik, Director of Research at the Committee for Economic Development, and former Chief Economist at the Office of Management and Budget for the Clinton Administration, on why the deficit is the greatest threat to the future of business.

