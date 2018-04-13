A Closer Look With Arthur Levitt: Hester Peirce (Audio)
Arthur Levitt, former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, interviews Hester Peirce, who serves as a Commissioner on the Securities and Exchange Commission, on "A Closer Look With Arthur Levitt." To contact the producer and editor: Michael Lysak +1-212-617-5560 or acloserlook@bloomberg.net
producer: Arthur Levitt +1-212-617-5560 or acloserlook@bloomberg.net
Running time 26:41
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE