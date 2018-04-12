Zuckerberg Promises to Do Better on Election Meddling (Audio)

Ken Doyle, senior editor of the Bloomberg Government Money and Politics report, discusses Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional testimony, where he promised lawmakers that the social media giant would create new tools and hire new staff to help prevent the company from aiding in any future election interference. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.