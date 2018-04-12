U.S. Considers New Syria Actions After Chemical Attack (Audio

Bill Faries and Josh Gallu from Bloomberg News discuss potential U.S. military action in Syria after an apparent chemical weapons attack outside of Damascus. President Trump has promised that missiles "will be coming," but on Thursday he tweeted that he "never said when an attack on Syria would take place." They speak with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

