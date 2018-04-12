(Bloomberg) --The UK economy suffered a slight loss of momentum in the first quarter of 2018 says Suren Thiru, Head of Economics at the British Chambers of Commerce. He told Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson and Manus Cranny that despite sluggish growth in the services sector, business confidence and investments intentions have been fairly positive. But Thiru also added that businesses are worried about what’s going to happen to customs arrangements post Brexit.

