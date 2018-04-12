(Bloomberg) -- Britain has not left the European Union yet and key local elections are coming up, so this is a perfect time for people to send a clear message if they are unhappy with Brexit, says Jo Swinson, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats. She told Daybreak Europe’s Guy Johnson and Matt Miller that the Lib Dems still think it is possible to stop Brexit and that the public should have a vote on the final deal.

