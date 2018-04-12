Senators Prepare Possible Actions to Protect Mueller (Audio)
William Banks, a professor at Syracuse University Law School, discusses reports that President Trump considered firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein over his involvement in the raid of the offices of Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
