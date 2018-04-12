Pickering: Expect 4 Fed Hikes in 2018, 3 Next Year
(Bloomberg) -- The March FOMC minutes show a steepening rate path for the US, says Kallum Pickering, Senior Economist at Berenberg. He told Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson that he is predicting the Federal Reserve will hike rates a total of four times in 2018, and three times next year. He also discussed the potential economic impact of a trade war as tensions between China and the US continue to simmer.
This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560
Running time 11:26
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE