Livjin: Geopolitics Will Impact Markets Less Than Expected

(Bloomberg) -- Geopolitical risks have less of an impact on markets than the news will have in the long term, says Michael Livjin, Chief Investment Strategist at Nordea Wealth Management. He told Markus Karlsson and Yousef Gamal El Din on Daybreak Europe, that the current situation involving the Middle East, the U.S. and Russia, is much the same as North Korea a few months ago. The talk was bigger than the actual action and no one ended up pushing the red button.

