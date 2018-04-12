Lighthizer Skips Peru Summit Amid Continuing Talks (Audio)
Andrew Mayeda, Bloomberg News global trade reporter, discusses U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer’s decision to skip his trip to the Summit of the Americas in Peru as Nafta talks continue in Washington. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
