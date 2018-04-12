Ex-Harvard Hoops Player Sells LeBron & Co. Globally (Podcast)

Think450 President Jordan Schlachter discusses a host of topics related to the business of National Basketball Association players, including the union’s decision to take back what’s called the group license from the league. Among other things, it enables the union to directly commercialize the players’ likenesses. Previously, the union sold those rights to the league, which then negotiated deals with partners like Nike and Electronic Arts. Schlachter also talks about Think450’s decision to partner with Japan’s leading advertising agency, Dentsu Inc., to develop content and create and stage global events that feature the union and its members. Think450 is the for-profit innovation engine of the NBA players association.

Schlachter originally joined the NBPA as its first chief marketing officer and was charged with preparing the organization to bring the group license in-house. A former Harvard basketball player, Schlachter also worked at The Marketing Arm, iHeartMedia and the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Running time 36:19