Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. U.S. stocks advanced and Treasuries retreated as President Trump dialed back his rhetoric on trade and Syria, and considered whether to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Trump said he’ll make a decision on Syria "fairly soon," leaving the door open to a non-military response. China’s March trade numbers might take some of the wind out of Trump’s protectionist sails. Bloomberg Macro Man Cameron Crise discusses the markets with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:03).

