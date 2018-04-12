In today’s San Francisco Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The morning’s big tweet from the White House lifted stock futures and sent Treasury yields back toward 2.8%. Goldman’s Lloyd Blankfein urged investors to focus on U.S. policy that’s actually getting done and ignore some of the rhetoric. OPEC oil output dropped to a one-year low. Bloomberg political reporter Kathleen Hunter discusses White House happenings with Ayesha Sruti. Christine Harvey hosts.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:23).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB for everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.