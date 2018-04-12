Every Day Is Like Equal Pay Day for Corporate America’s CEOs

The one place in corporate America where pay is more or less equal across genders is at the very top, according to new academic research at the University of Alabama. Researchers found that unlike workers in lower ranks, male and female CEOs of companies in the S&P 1500 index don’t see a meaningful difference in how much they get paid. Bloomberg Law’s Andrea Vittorio discusses it with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.

