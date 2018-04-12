Delinquencies Hint At Pockets of Frayed Consumer Health: Cutts

Amy Crews Cutts, Chief Economist for Equifax, on the rising amount of consumer debt.David Lee, COO and CFO of Impossible Foods, on its plant-based burger making its fast food debut at White Castle. Barry James, President and CIO of James Investment Research and portfolio manager of the James Balanced: Golden Rainbow Fund (GLRBX), on current positioning, and stock picks. Larry Liebert, National Security Editor for Bloomberg, on the situation in Syria, and changes at the NSA.Mike McGlone, Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, on how middle east tensions are impacting oil price.

Running time 26:42