Bloomberg Markets: Gathering ‘Declared Data’

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Scott G McNealy Chairman/CEO Wayin Inc Discussing creating innovative tools for social media marketers.

Bob Smith Chief Invsmt Officer Sage Advisory Services Discussing Environmental, Social, Governance Investing.

David Wilson Stocks Editor Bloomberg News Discussing his Chart of the Day "Profit margins seen as bigger risk for stocks than usual."

Chris Palmeri Bureau Chief:Los Angeles Bloomberg News Discussing ESPN is launching its $5 a month streaming service ESPN+ and Bob Iger considering a run for President.

Abhay Deshpande Chief Invsmt Officer/Founder Centerstone Investors Discussing finding value in a highly priced market with increasing volatility.

