Bloomberg Baystate Business: Weld, Meehan and Wynn

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. We talked with former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and Acreage Holdings CEO Kevin Murphy about their cannabis venture. Michael D’Arcy, the Minister of State for the Department of Finance for Ireland stopped by and talked Brexit. Bloomberg News reporter Melissa Mittelman gave us her private equity report. Marty Meehan, the President of the University System of Massachusetts, joined us to talk about the acquisition of Mt. Ida College. Finally, Bloomberg News reporter Chris Palmeri talked about the latest on the Steve Wynn story.

Running time 51:13