Annie Duke Discusses Decision-Making in Poker and Life

Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz interviews Annie Duke, an expert in the science of decision-making and for decades one of the top poker players in the world. In 2004, she bested a field of 234 players to win her first World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet. The same year, she triumphed in the $2 million winner-take-all, invitation-only WSOP Tournament of Champions. In 2010, she won the prestigious NBC National Heads-Up Poker Championship. Prior to becoming a professional poker player, Annie was awarded the National Science Foundation Fellowship and studied cognitive psychology at the University of Pennsylvania. Her latest book is "Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All the Facts."

Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE