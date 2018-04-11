Trump Has Chance to Bring Judiciary to the Right (Audio)

Patrick Gregory, a reporter for Bloomberg Law, discusses how President Trump could have the chance to flip three federal appeals courts that currently have a majority of Democratic-nominated justices. In 2017, President Trump had a record-breaking 12 justices confirmed by the Senate. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 06:53