Tara Lachapelle on the Revived Sprint and T-Mobile Talks

Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Tara Lachapelle presents a column explaining why Sprint and T-Mobile are once again talking about a merger, and why each should be eager to get a deal done this time. It’s been only five months since their last merger go-round collapsed. Their German and Japanese parent companies couldn’t resolve how to share control of the combined entity. Hopefully this time they can, because Sprint and T-Mobile need one another more than ever. Sprint’s finances continue to struggle under a giant debt load. And T-Mobile’s long stretch of impressive customer growth is slowing. This commentary aired on Bloomberg Radio.

Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE