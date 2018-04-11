Surveillance: Growth is Not Quite as Stable, Morse Says

Ed Morse, Citi Research Global Head of Commodities, says there’s been an acceleration of risk-on, risk-off. Gary Shilling, Gary Shilling & Co. President, says there are a lot of deflationary forces out there. David Kirkpatrick, Techonomy Media Founder & CEO, says he is relatively, cautiously optimistic for the future of Facebook. Kevin Cirilli, Bloomberg Chief Washington Correspondent, recaps reports that House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection.

