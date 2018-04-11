Salomons: Data Weaker Than Expected, But ’Stay the Course’

(Bloomberg) -- European economic data is softening, but Roelof Salomons, Chief Strategist and Head of Allocation at Kempen Capital Management said he is still telling clients to "stay the course". There is still a positive gap between the return on capital and the cost of capital, he added, while discussing markets and central bank policy with Matt Miller and Guy Johnson on Bloomberg Daybreak Europe.

