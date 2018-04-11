Ostwald: Trade on the Back-Burner, Watch Growth Instead

(Bloomberg) -- China appears to want to de-escalate the trade dispute and seems willing to go to the negotiating table with the U.S. according to according to Marc Ostwald, Global Strategist at ADM Investor Services. He told Daybreak Europe’s Francine Lacqua and Markus Karlsson that, with a lot of other risks in the market, this puts trade tensions on the back-burner. Instead, Ostwald flagged the IMF’s next growth outlook as one to watch for markets.

