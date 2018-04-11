Lattuga: Watch Confidence Indicators for Trade Impact

(Bloomberg) -- Markets need to focus on leading indicators as trade concerns begin to impact underlying confidence says Elia Lattuga, Cross-asset Strategist at Unicredit. He told Markus Karlsson that investors should be wary of further trade tensions amid a new volatility regime that leaves portfolio’s more exposed to market swings.

