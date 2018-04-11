Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. President Trump warned Russia to "get ready" for a U.S. missile strike in Syria, tweeting that relations with Moscow have never been worse. Fed officials leaned toward a slightly faster pace of tightening in March as their growth outlook and confidence in hitting their inflation target strengthened, meeting minutes show. Glencore declared force majeure on some aluminum contracts because of U.S. sanctions against Rusal, people familiar said. Daybreak’s John Brinsley discusses U.S.-Russia relations with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:31).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.