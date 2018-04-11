In today’s San Francisco Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. President Trump fired off a warning to Russia about Syria that sent investors looking for shelter. Trump’s Russia rant kicked the ruble when it was down. The first FOMC minutes with Jay Powell in the chair are released today. Bloomberg’s Zainab Fattah weighs in on Syria. Bloomberg Markets Live blogger Richard Jones discussed the Fed minutes. Christine Harvey hosts.

