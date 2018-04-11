In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Mark Zuckerberg is back in the ring today, this time testifying to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. The ruble got smacked again. U.S. CPI and Fed minutes drop today. WTI’s discount to Brent is deepening as U.S. supplies build. Bloomberg Markets Live blogger Richard Jones discusses the economic agenda with host Christine Harvey. Energy reporter Anthony DiPaola offers comments on the oil market.

