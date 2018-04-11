Bloomberg Markets: Zuckerberg Faces Congress, FOMC Minutes

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Robert Bell Founder Intelligent Community Forum Discussing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before the House Energy & Commerce Committee and why fake news is more popular than the truth on social media. Alex Webb, Bloomberg Gadfly European Tech Columnist, also participates in the conversation.

Carl Riccadonna Chief US Economist Bloomberg News Discussing the March Fed minutes and the economy with Bloomberg News Global Economics and Policy Editor Kathleen Hays.

John Buckingham Chief Portfolio Manager AL Frank Asset Mgmt Discussing the markets and investing in stocks.

