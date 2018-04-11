04/11 The Cable- Syria, Zuckerberg, and Ryan (Audio)

Host Jonathan Ferro speaks with Richard Jones, FX and Rates Strategist at Bloomberg, and Alastair McCaig, Director of Investment Management at Fern Wealth. They discuss potential U.S airstrikes in Syria, UK manufacturing, and U.S sanctions for Russia. Ferro also speaks with Vincent Cignarella, Bloomberg’s Macro Squawk Analyst in NY, and Michael McKee, international economics and policy correspondent for Bloomberg. They discuss Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimonies before Congress and the House Energy & Commerce Committee, along with GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan’s announcement that he will not seek re-election in November.

