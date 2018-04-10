Trump Skips Peru Summit as Nafta Talks Continue (Audio)

Eric Martin, Bloomberg News Latin America economy and politics reporter, discusses the latest round of Nafta talks, which are taking place in Washington D.C., and will focus soley on the auto sector. On Tuesday, President Trump cancelled a trip to the Summit of the Americas in Peru, signaling that a stop-gap Nafta deal is not coming in the near term. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.