Trump Lawyer’s Office Raided By FBI (Audio)

President Donald Trump is ramping up his criticism of the U.S. Justice Department, his attorney general, and special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. The escalation comes after an FBI raid on the office of Mr. Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen. We get analysis on these latest developments from Michael Zeldin, a former federal prosecutor and former special assistant at the Deparment of Justice. He speaks with Amy Morris on Bloomberg Daybreak.

Running time 06:47