Trump Attacks FBI Raid on Michael Cohen’s Law Office (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Jimmy Gurule, a professor at Notre Dame Law School, discusses Monday’s FBI raid on the law offices of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney, which brought about a fresh round of criticism from the president over special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation. Plus, Jennifer Rie, senior litigation analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, discusses a Wall Street Journal report that U.S. regulators have cleared Bayer’s $66 billion acquisition of Monsanto in a deal that has been nearly two years in the making. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. To contact the producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 15:12