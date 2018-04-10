Trump Attacks FBI Raid on Michael Cohen’s Law Office (Audio)
Jimmy Gurule, a professor at Notre Dame Law School, discusses Monday’s FBI raid on the law offices of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney, which brought about a fresh round of criticism from the president against special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
Running time 06:30
