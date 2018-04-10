Surv:DC Doesn’t Have the Will To Take on Big Tech Galloway says

Dr. Keyu Jin, London School of Economics & Political Science Professor, says the confusion about trade deficits by both the U.S. and China is fatal. Daniel Tannebaum, PWC Global Financial Services Sanctions Leader, predicts it will be a "go-fish exercise" to know who actually owns businesses in Russia. Steven A. Cook, CFR Middle Eastern Fellow, sees us inching closer to confrontation on Syria. Scott Galloway, NYU Stern Professor and Author "The Four," says that Facebook isn’t doing anything any other media company hasn’t tried before.

