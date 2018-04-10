Senate Lawmakers Prepare to Question Zuckerberg (Audio)

Former New York Senator Al D’Amato discusses Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Tuesday testimony before a joint session of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees. Plus, a look at how congress would respond to President Trump’s firing of special counsel Robert Mueller. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

