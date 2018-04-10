Malone: Lighthizer is the Voice to Listen to on Trade

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is the main voice we should be listening to when it comes to trade, according to Martin Malone, Strategist at Mint Partners. He told Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson and Manus Cranny that Lighthizer has the ear of President Donald Trump and has experience in trade negotiations going back to the 1980s.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 08:12