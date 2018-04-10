Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Investors love the Zuck. Facebook soared 4.5% as Mark Zuckerberg got grilled by U.S. lawmakers. Brent rose to its highest level since 2014 after Saudi Arabia was said to be aiming for $80 oil ahead of Aramco’s 2019 IPO. Stocks surged as the U.S. and China exchanged conciliatory remarks on trade. Bloomberg’s Gerrit De Vynck discusses Zuckerberg’s testimony with host Erin Roman.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:32).

