Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Prepare to watch Mark Zuckerberg squirm as he faces Senators. Oil rose 3% after Saudi Arabia was said to be aiming for $80 oil ahead of Aramco’s 2019 IPO. Sprint and T-Mobile restarted merger talks, the WSJ reported. Bloomberg’s Gerrit De Vynck discusses what to expect from Zuckerberg’s testimony with host Erin Roman.

