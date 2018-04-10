In today’s New York Daybreak, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Xi Jinping gave markets a boost, vowing to ease access to sectors from banking to auto manufacturing and to protect intellectual property in a "new phase of opening up." There’s more carnage in Russia. Prepare to watch Mark Zuckerberg squirm as politicians line up to grill him on Capitol Hill starting today. Bloomberg Asia Government Team Leader Dan Ten Kate talks through the latest from China. Technology reporter Nate Lanxon offers comments on Facebook. Christine Harvey hosts.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:53).

