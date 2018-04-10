Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Dubai Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The FBI raided Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, prompting a denunciation from the president. Trump said the U.S. will “probably” be able to reach a deal with China to resolve a dispute that has roiled financial markets. Mark Zuckerberg is to blame for all of Facebook’s problems, according to Mark Zuckerberg. Host Ayesha Sruti discusses Trump’s comments on trade with Mark Cranfield.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:37).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.