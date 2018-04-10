CBO:Student Loans to Cost $10 Billion More Than Expected
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that student loans could cost the government $10 billion more than expected, a 23 percent increase, over a 10-year period as more borrowers default on their loans and federal collectors recover less. Bloomberg Government’s Emily Wilkins discusses it with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.
Radio +1-212-617-5560
Running time 03:41
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE