CBO:Student Loans to Cost $10 Billion More Than Expected

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that student loans could cost the government $10 billion more than expected, a 23 percent increase, over a 10-year period as more borrowers default on their loans and federal collectors recover less. Bloomberg Government’s Emily Wilkins discusses it with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.

