Bossert Departs White House as Bolton Moves In (Audio)

Mike Dorning, Bloomberg News deputy White House team leader, discusses the departure of Tom Bossert, President Trump’s Homeland Security Adviser, from the White House. Bossert’s departure comes just one day after John Bolton took over as National Security Adviser, and could represent a shift in the President’s national security strategy. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

