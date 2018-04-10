Bloomberg View Radio: Weekend Edition for the Week of 4-6-18

Bloomberg View Weekend Edition hosted by June Grasso.

Guests: Virginia Postrel, Bloomberg View columnist: "The Politics of ’Roseanne’ Are About Empathy." Noah Feldman, Harvard Law professor and Bloomberg View columnist: "The Battle for the 9th Circuit Court Falls Silent." Toby Harshaw, Bloomberg View editor: "American Veterans Deserve Reforms, Not Politics." Joe Nocera, Bloomberg View columnist: "Don’t Blame Jeff Immelt for GE’s Stock-Price Woes." Frank Barry, Bloomberg View editor: "Shedding Light on Scott Pruitt’s Sketchy Condo Deal."

Running time 31:09