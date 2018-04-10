Bloomberg Best: From Our Bureaus Worldwide - April 10 (Audio)

Hosts June Grasso and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 120 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Best. Some highlights include a look at U.S. monetary policy with Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, Deutsche Bank chief economist David Folkerts-Landau discusses the strength of the U.S. economy amid a trade dispute with China, and Masters champion Patrick Reed reacts to his first win in a major tournament.

Running time 30:28