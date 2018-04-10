Bloomberg Baystate Business: Zuckerberg Hearing

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we covered the testimony of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in front of a join Senate committee and provided analysis of that testimony. We heard from Bloomberg Intelligence North America Research Director Paul Sweeney. We also talked to online business and marketing expert Ben Edelman of Harvard Business School and cyber law expert Ahmed Ghappour of Boston University.

Running time 27:11