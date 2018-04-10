Beautiful People Could Deserve Beautiful Paychecks (Audio)
Jeanna Smialek, Bloomberg News Federal Reserve Reporter, discusses a new study, which finds that although pretty people are more likely to be paid more, they often deserve the extra money because they are more productive. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
