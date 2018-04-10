04/10 The Cable- China, Russia, and Facebook (Audio)

Host Jonathan Ferro spoke with Ken Veksler, Director at Accumen Management, and Dani Burger, Markets and Quants Reporter. They discussed the U.S and China trade spat, and U.S sanctions on Russia. Ferro also spoke with Michael Regan, Senior Editor and Lead Blogger for Markets Live, and Gina Martin Adams, Chief Equity Strategist for Bloomberg.They discussed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress, and look at the week ahead in the markets.

Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 43:27