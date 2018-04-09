YouTube Accused of Violating Children’s Privacy Rights (Audio)
Angela Campbell, Director of the Institute for Public Representation Communications and Technology Clinic at Georgetown Law, discusses why a coalition of consumer advocacy groups are suing YouTube for violating a children’s privacy law. She speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net
Running time 08:20
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE