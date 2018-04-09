For more local news from India, visit Bloombergquint.com

YouTube Accused of Violating Children’s Privacy Rights (Audio)

Angela Campbell, Director of the Institute for Public Representation Communications and Technology Clinic at Georgetown Law, discusses why a coalition of consumer advocacy groups are suing YouTube for violating a children’s privacy law. She speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 08:20

Play Episode
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE