Trump Tweets About Syria as Bolton Begins New Job (Audio)

Nick Wadhams, Bloomberg News foreign Policy reporter, discusses President Trump’s weekend tweets about a Syrian gas attack, where he said that Bashar al-Assad’s regime would have a ’price to pay." The comments came just hours before national security hawk John Bolton stepped into his role as national security adviser. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

