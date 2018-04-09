For more local news from India, visit Bloombergquint.com

Trump Faces New Challenges in China Trade Talks (Audio)

Andrew Mayeda, Bloomberg News global trade reporter, discusses President Trump’s trade negotiating tactics, which are worrying investors as they face a potential trade war between the United States and China. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

