Trump Faces New Challenges in China Trade Talks (Audio)
Andrew Mayeda, Bloomberg News global trade reporter, discusses President Trump’s trade negotiating tactics, which are worrying investors as they face a potential trade war between the United States and China. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
